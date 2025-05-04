Chipotle Honors Educators And Healthcare Heroes With $2 Million Burrito Giveaway

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it will recognize both teachers and healthcare workers by awarding 200,000 professionals with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $2 million in free food*. Since 2016, the company has given away more than $16 million in free Chipotle to educators and medical professionals.

How It Works

Chipotle invites teachers and healthcare professionals to enter for a chance to win a free entrée e-card from April 30 through May 12 on their respective microsites:

Teachers: teacherthanks.chipotle.com Healthcare professionals: healthcarethanks.chipotle.com

At the end of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurse Appreciation Week, 100,000 teachers and 100,000 healthcare workers will be randomly selected to receive an email to verify their employment status via ID.me.

Teachers and healthcare professionals who successfully verify their employment status within 48 hours will receive a free entrée e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13 .

How You Can Support

To support its 2025 campaign, Chipotle will leverage its Round-Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support the Kids In Need Foundation and American Nurses Foundation.

The Kids In Need Foundation, a national non-profit organization that helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools, will be featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com this fall as teachers prepare for the back to school season. Funds from the round-up will be used for school supply donations from Kids In Need Foundation’s Supply A Teacher Program.

As the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Foundation inspires change and innovation by harnessing The Power of Nurses™ through strategic, nurse-led philanthropy. With its 501(c)(3) status, the foundation mobilizes critical resources to fund innovative research and support initiatives that advance nursing practice, education, and leadership. By forging intentional partnerships and providing targeted grants, the foundation empowers nurses to drive change within healthcare systems and communities. Through the end of Nurses Week, Chipotle invites guests to round up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to help provide additional support for nurses across the U.S.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 18 years or older (minors must have parental consent) who are “Healthcare Professionals” or “Teachers”. Enter between approx. 12:01 a.m. PT on 4/30/25 and approx. 11:59 p.m. PT on 5/12/25. For Official Rules including how to enter, definition of healthcare professional and teacher, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, and complete details visit chipotle.com/healthcare-teachers-legal. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

