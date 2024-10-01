5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|75
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Jasmine
|79
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Marcos Pizza
|88
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Kokomo Trading Company
|88
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
