Tennessee Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After a packed summer with 17 athletes competing at the Olympic Games, the Vols and Lady Vols are set to return to short course yardage swimming and college diving soon, as Tennessee announced its 2024-25 schedule on Monday afternoon.

The home slate for this year features two dual meets and the annual Tennessee Invitational. The Big Orange hits the road for a pair of non-conference matchups against ACC foes as well as two SEC rivals. The diving squads will go to a pair of winter invites. It’s also a milestone year for director of swimming & diving Matt Kredich , who enters his 20th season with the UT program.

2024-25 Swimming & Diving Schedule

Oct. 24 // at Louisville // Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 19-22 // Tennessee Invitational // Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 13 // at Kentucky // Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 18-21 // Auburn Diving Invitational // Auburn, Ala.

Jan. 3-5 // Georgia Diving Invitational // Athens, Ga.

Jan. 11 // at Alabama // Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jan. 16 // Arkansas (Women Only) // Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 25 // Georgia (Senior Day) // Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 // at Duke // Durham N.C.

Feb. 18-22 // SEC Championships // Athens, Ga.

Feb. 28-March 1 // Last Chance Meet // Knoxville, Tenn.

March 9-12 // NCAA Zone B Diving Championships // Auburn, Ala.

March 19-22 // NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships // Federal Way, Wash.

March 26-29 // NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships // Federal Way, Wash.

