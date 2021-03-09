Guy Fieri Opens Delivery Only Eatery in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
guy fieri flavortown bacon mac n cheese burger
Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger

Guy Fieri joins Mr. Beast and A Marshall Hospitality by bringing his Flavortown concept to Williamson County.

Flavortown is a delivery-only restaurant with a kitchen located at 1722 Galleria Boulevard.

The Flavortown menu includes starters like wings, jalapeno poppers, and queso dip.  Flavortown also features a classic burger, Guy’s chicken sandwich, a Cuban sandwich, Cajun Chicken Alfredo and Chicken Parm-eroni.  For dessert, you can order a slice of cheesecake is topped with potato chips and pretzels then drizzled with chocolate.

To place your order with Flavortown, visit the website here.

Via Instagram, Guy’s Flavortown has been rolling out in new cities each week. In addition, they just announced if you place an order now until 3/21 you could be eligible for a free trial of Discovery Plus.

Stating, “Who’s hungry?! 🍔😋 @guysflavortownkitchen is open NOW and you’re invited! Plus, customers placing a Flavortown Kitchen order between 3/7/21 and 3/21/21 will be eligible to receive a 30-day trial to @discoveryplus (ad free) courtesy of @guyfieri.”

Currently, there are only two Flavortown locations in Tennessee, one in Franklin and the other in Knoxville. To place your order with Flavortown in Franklin, visit the website here.

Food Network shared a video where they sampled a few items from the menu. Watch it below.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here