Metro Nashville Health Announces Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event

By
Andrea Hinds
-
covid 19 vaccine
Photo: tn.gov

Metro Health announces a mass vaccination event for Saturday, March 20th at Nissan Stadium. The event takes place from 6am – 7pm in the East Lot of Nissan Stadium.

The Metro Health Department says they plan on vaccinating 10,000 people during the event.

At this event, Metro Health will be administering the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, meaning no second dose will be required.

An appointment is required. Those eligible for their vaccine (those 65 and older and those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c) can register for this vaccination event beginning at 10am on Wednesday, March 10 through a link at COVID19.Nashville.gov.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Previous articleGuy Fieri Opens Delivery Only Eatery in Franklin
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here