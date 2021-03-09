Metro Nashville Health Announces Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Metro Health announces a mass vaccination event for Saturday, March 20th at Nissan Stadium. The event takes place from 6am – 7pm in the East Lot of Nissan Stadium.

The Metro Health Department says they plan on vaccinating 10,000 people during the event.

At this event, Metro Health will be administering the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, meaning no second dose will be required.

An appointment is required. Those eligible for their vaccine (those 65 and older and those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c) can register for this vaccination event beginning at 10am on Wednesday, March 10 through a link at COVID19.Nashville.gov.