Photo of the Day: March 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is a burger from Ground, submitted by Jennifer Fitzgerald.

Ground has two locations in Franklin: 1409 West Main Street & 330 Mayfield Drive.

Their menu consists of burgers, hot chicken sandwiches and salads (plus, kids eat free every Saturday – for every $10 spent, you receive one free kids meal.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.