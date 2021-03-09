OBITUARY: Marjorie Ann Price Burt

Marjorie Ann Price Burt, age 81 of Franklin, TN formerly of Birmingham, AL passed away March 7, 2021.

She was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, William Eugene Burt; daughter, Carol Burt Earp; son, David Price Burt; grandchildren, Ashlee Nelson Young, Kelsey Nelson Smith, Sarah Delaney Neubert, Ryan Michael Nelson and John William Burt; great grandchildren, Kade and Easton Smith and brother, James Arlie Price, Jr.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to ask for any memorial donations to be made to Alive Hospice in Marjorie’s memory.