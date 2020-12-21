YouTuber MrBeast Opens Burger Joint in Franklin

YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) has opened a delivery-only burger joint in Franklin.

The famous YouTuber announced the opening of 300 “MrBeast Burger” restaurants across the country. MrBeast is a delivery-only restaurant, sharing kitchens with local Buca di Buppa restaurants, like the Franklin location at 1722 Galleria Boulevard.

Place your order with delivery apps like GrubHub, UberEats, Doordash, Postmates, and MrBeast app.

The menu shows burgers, chicken sandwich, seasoned crinkle fries, and chocolate chip cookies.

Menu items are named after MrBeast friends who appear in his videos – Karl’s Grilled Cheese, Chandler Style Burger with two smashed patties, Chris Style burger, MrBeast Burger, and there’s even a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich on the menu.

There are only two locations in Tennessee- Franklin and Knoxville.

MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson, is a digital content creator known for his crazy stunts, giveaways, and he was named one of the most-viewed YouTubers in 2019. He started making videos at the age of 13 with video game demonstrations.