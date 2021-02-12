New Virtual Burger Joint Opens in Downtown Franklin

Fans of a classic hamburger, fries, and milkshake have a brand-new option beginning this week. Created by A. Marshall Hospitality, Burger Dandy was launched Wednesday as a virtual restaurant based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street in Franklin, Tenn.

The menu features a variety of classic, nostalgic items including cheeseburgers, smashburgers, crinkle fries, grilled cheese, old-fashioned milkshakes, and a selection of Southern-born bottled sodas. Burger Dandy opened on Wednesday, February 10, and is only available for pick-up at Americana Taphouse or through delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats).

“We felt like there was an opening in the Williamson County area for an old-fashioned burger and fries joint,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality. “Burger Dandy will fill this gap while also meeting the demand by consumers for more pick-up and delivery options that has been driven by the COVID-19 market.”

The Burger Dandy virtual concept follows a nationwide trend allowing restaurants to maximize unused kitchen capacity while delivering new food options to the market.

“As with the entire hospitality industry, we were significantly impacted by the shutdowns and limited capacities caused by COVID-19,” said Marshall. “Rather than simply hoping that things get better, we went to work on how to pivot in order to maximize our kitchens, keep our staff employed and introduce the kinds of great food expected from our company.

“The coupling of Burger Dandy with Americana Taphouse was a natural fit,” he added. “Opened in 2019, Americana Taphouse has become known for our Southern takes on American classics. The addition of Burger Dandy burgers, fries, and shakes offers new options for the community to enjoy at home.”

Burger Dandy items are not available on the Americana Taphouse menu and can only be ordered for pick-up and delivery. For more information, to view the entire menu and order online, visit www.burgerdandy.com.

ABOUT A. MARSHALLHOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 9 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to the new Burger Dandy concept, Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.