OBITUARY: George Andrew Miller

George Andrew Miller, age 83, of Spring Hill, TN passed away February 10, 2021.

He was a native of LeClaire, Iowa and spent much of his career in civil service, starting with the founding of the LeClaire Ambulance Service. He also served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

Preceded in death by parents, Peter William and Cecelia Jiminez Miller; brothers, Bill and Paul Miller; sister, Ernestine Cale and his children’s mother, Judi Miller. Survived by son, Scott (Donna) Miller; daughters, Cindy Unwin, Wendy Miller-Bradley and Mindy Miller-Thompson; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Cua officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com