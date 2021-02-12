Morning Source: Pies by Gigi

Morning Source

Guest: Pies by Gigi



Originally Aired: February 4, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Gigi Butler from Pies by Gigi, located at 330 Franklin Road #906D (in the Brentwood Place shopping center.)

Pies by Gigi has several Valentine’s treats for you to pick up, including sugar cookie kits, cocoa balls, chocolate-covered strawberries, Valentine cookies and more.

About Pies by Gigi

Inspired by her own family recipes, Pies by Gigi pays homage to Southern comfort and hospitality. The menu will feature a variety of full-size and miniature sweet & savory pies and pie bars, muffins, scones, cheesecakes, quiches, and take-and-bake options, as well as gluten-friendly and vegan options, offering something for everyone. Pies by Gigi also offers a “blue plate special” every day, with popular dishes like meatloaf, chicken enchiladas, chili and more.

Pie lovers will find familiar flavors like Chess, Apple Crisp, Pecan, and Chocolate Fudge, as well as inventive options, such as Peanut Butter Candy Bar, Lime Dream Supreme and Mississippi Mud. Savory offerings include Chicken Pie Pot, Shepard’s Pie & Tater Tot Casserole. To drink, guests can enjoy coffee by local roastery Just Love Coffee and an array of artisanal teas.

Pies by Gigi offers delivery and curbside service as well.

Pies by Gigi also hosts songwriter’s nights. The next songwriters night is Tuesday, February 23rd from 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

Learn more at https://piesbygigi.com/. Hours of operation are Mon-Thurs: 7am-7pm, Fri-Sat: 7am-8pm and Sun: 7am-6pm

