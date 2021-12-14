George Jones Museum in Nashville Closes

The George Jones Museum (128 2nd Avenue) in Nashville has officially closed.

Opening back in 2015, the restaurant/museum shared the news on social media.

“The George Jones Restaurant, Museum and Rooftop started with the intention to have a place where George Jones fans could come and share in the journey of Possum’s life and music -enjoy great food, drinks and live country performances – all with the amazing backdrop of southern hospitality and warmth. During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones, but over country music, Nashville and the spirit of all that encompasses. We are so grateful to all of you for that!”

“It has been a difficult 2 years for so many – our company has been no different. From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago – we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable.

For these reasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing The George Jones Entertainment Venue after a beautiful run.”

For those curious about the artifacts at the museum, they stated the museum and its contents are being handled with care but didn’t state where they will find a home or if the exhibit will exist at another place.

The message ended by saying, “We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to all of the fans, guests, staff (present and past) local partners and friends that have come through our doors over the last few years. We feel so fortunate to have shared terrific memories, food, drink and music.”

Spanning more than 44,000 square feet, the George Jones Museum featured exhaustive displays of memorabilia and photos, video displays and interactive experiences. The museum also includes a 40-seat, rocking chair theatre that shows clips from Jones’s television broadcasts, concert appearances, and interviews.