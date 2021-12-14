OBITUARY: Ricky Dale Davis

RICKY DALE DAVIS, passed away on December 12, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emery Buford Davis and Mary Ruth Davis.

He is survived by his siblings, James Buford Davis and wifeTerry, the Late Gary Michael Davis and wife Alice, Tammy Michelle Diefenthal; loving children, Christy Mangrum and husband Todd, the Late Austin Davis, Ashley McElhiney, Alicia Davis and husband Dale Bradley; cherished grandchildren, Will, Nick and Hannah Hyche, Jayden McCord, Ava and Weston McElhiney, Dalton and Ayden Bradley, Dalton Davis; nieces and nephews, Travis, Leslie, Bodie, and Cody Davis, Aubrey and Avery Diefenthal; great-nieces, Bailey Edgin and Lille Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11am in the chapel of Williams Memorial. Family will receive friends from 9-11 before the service. Pallbearers will be Bodie Davis, Cody Davis, Ellis Jarrett, Gary Fewell, Jeff Klinger, Terry Anderson.