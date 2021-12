Check out this new photo that shows a credit card fraud suspect’s unique neck tattoo. Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize the man.

He used stolen credit card information to make a $4,000 purchase at the Franklin Home Depot. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 available if you know who he is.

Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize him.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

MORE CRIME