Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Houses sold for November 29 through December 3, 2021, Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $185,000.00 7936 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $375,000.00 7395 Valley Rd Fairview 37062 $534,500.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 1020 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $730,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a 500 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2349 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2812 Maple Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $944,315.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2251 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $455,000.00 Prince Pointe 7113 Rusty Dr Fairview 37062 $672,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 3018 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,371,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 10-b 9484 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $849,000.00 4223 Holder Rd Franklin 37067 $370,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec L 355 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $1,650,000.00 235 3rd Ave N Franklin 37064 $249,900.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #c-3 Spring Hill 37174 $159,500.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7284 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $379,000.00 Westhaven Sec56 543 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 531 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $2,620,000.00 Avery 6456 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $679,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1814 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $790,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 648 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $2,180,000.00 Grove Sec13 9209 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $745,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2807 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $710,000.00 Echelon Sec3 3003 Devinney Dr Franklin 37064 $1,194,121.00 Westhaven Sec57 3085 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,377,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,345,700.00 Westhaven Sec56 549 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 4321 Long Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 2145 Key Dr Brentwood 37027 $917,755.00 Daventry Sec2 3193 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $349,400.00 5387 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $816,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1039 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $2,430,000.00 Beechwood Plantation 3809 Mistico Ln Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 1209 Plumeria Place Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7109 Mason Grove Ct College Grove 37046 $580,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1008 Ridgecrest Dr Franklin 37069 $300,000.00 Morris Joseph W 7309 A Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $687,736.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7613 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $770,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 308 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 6876 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,550,000.00 Firestone @ Cool Springs 1013 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067 $819,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 5103 Beauregard Ln Brentwood 37027 $627,383.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7600 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $725,076.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7601 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $725,000.00 Southgate 92 Confederate Dr Franklin 37064 $330,599.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1255 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $647,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a 2109 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $684,900.00 Burkitt Village Ph4 308 Monkshill Ct Nolensville 37135 $235,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 7336 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $820,000.00 Laurelwood 1824 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $495,500.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 3009 Liverpool Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $374,500.00 Scalisi Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $460,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1490 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,934,911.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9288 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,052,710.00 Annecy Ph2a 1079 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $808,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 147 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $300,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 107 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $660,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,456,925.00 Dylan Woods 112 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,785,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,002,145.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9021 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $774,160.00 Stable Acres 7104 Kimbark Trl Fairview 37062 $1,399,000.00 Dylan Woods 113 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $541,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph1 1987 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $563,000.00 Brasfield Shayne F Hyde Rd College Grove 37046 $465,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 21 2263 Winder Cir Franklin 37064 $359,900.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 1873 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,758,486.00 Westhaven Sec54 837 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $259,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5069 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $759,800.00 Westhaven Sec56 Bonaire Ln Fairview 37062 $257,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 201 Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Grove Sec11 8712 Ashbrook Ln College Grove 37046 $823,451.00 Brienz Valley Sec 2 2220 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $34,000.00 7454 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $650,000.00 Brasfield Shayne F Hyde Rd College Grove 37046 $343,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 203 Franklin 37064 $356,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 304 Franklin 37064 $732,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 6043 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,974,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4502 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2808 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $460,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2936 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2805 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $634,735.00 Brixworth Ph5 4031 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $607,499.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4037 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1703 Tensaw Cir Franklin 37067 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2700 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $9,845,000.00 Cadence Crossing 4816 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $925,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph6 2016 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $548,266.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 101 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $460,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 2055 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,112,905.00 1951 Dr Robinson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1809 Tanner Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000.00 Taramore Ph2b 1802 Lowndes Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000.00 Valle Verde 1613 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 409 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $440,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 11 2260 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $289,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 101 Franklin 37064 $308,000.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7106 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $340,000.00 Cadet Homes 152 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $537,500.00 In West Ranchettes Fallen Bee Tree Rd Fairview 37062 $1,063,003.00 Annecy Ph2a 1084 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,410,307.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 357 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,405,000.00 2955 Beulah Church Rd Arrington 37014 $1,220,000.00 Whetstone Ph4 703 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph3a 1822 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville 37135 $400,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2228 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $273,900.00 2000 Newark Ln G-101 Thompsons Station 37179 $465,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 1 229 Ward Cir #b-22 Brentwood 37027 $530,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1008 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,200.00 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $11,650.00 2717 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $220,000.00 Candlewood Sec 3 2935 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $330,300.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1241 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $339,900.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7612 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $730,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 3025 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $12,540.00 Vintage @ Watson Glen S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37067 $279,500.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2051 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $810,300.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 1148 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $575,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 212 Evergreen Ct Brentwood 37027 $412,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 6 1713 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $173,000.00 Executive House Condo 613 Hillsboro Rd #a-23 Franklin 37064 $393,197.00 Ridgeport Sec 6 1872 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $515,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 604 Winners Circle Place Thompsons Station 37179 $489,800.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4f 2736 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,590,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6333 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $673,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4045 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $436,500.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 5015 Saunders Ter Spring Hill 37174 $822,474.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7112 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $905,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1201 Bradshaw Ln Nolensville 37135 $640,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 3056 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $649,900.00 Royal Oaks Sec 1 215 London Ln Franklin 37064 $390,000.00 7110 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $171,950.00 Grove Sec9 8771 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,550,000.00 Windstone Ph 1 1012 Falling Leaf Cir Brentwood 37027 $970,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1080 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $730,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3264 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $279,900.00 Oak Tree Sec 2 7152 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $379,900.00 Westhaven Sec56 537 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Sherwood Green Estates Ph2 2124 Sugar Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $518,518.00 Dartford Ph2 3012 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $325,000.00 Southbrooke Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Mallory Park Prof Cntr 1585 Mallory Ln #203 Brentwood 37027 $1,560,000.00 Ivan Creek 5004 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064 $377,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 306 Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Temple Hills The Links 909 Gold Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $738,075.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3017 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $604,503.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3008 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,458,587.00 Natures Landing 3019 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $494,500.00 Franklin Green Sec 9 3137 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1557 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,008,537.00 Telfair Ph3 829 Delamotte Pass Nolensville 37135 $905,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 408 Stafford Close Franklin 37069 $898,361.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 609 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $799,999.00 Tap Root Hills Sec2 2007 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $286,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4 Franklin 37064 $543,000.00 Wades Grove Sec8 3061 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $791,361.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b 1532 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $719,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 5 113 Forrest Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3011 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $965,000.00 Crockett Springs Ph 1 153 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $249,100.00 Newport Valley Sec 1 2005 Mckenna Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $310,000.00 Chester Road Development 7101 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 6 513 Fort Lee Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000.00 5575 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 Benington 2 Sec 2-b 1120 Lusitano Ct Nolensville 37135 $710,000.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 1660 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $990,005.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 304 Richmond Pl Franklin 37064 $245,000.00 Swansons Ridge 1700 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,888.00 Henley Sec 2 502 Braylon Cir Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 103 Shenandoah Trl Franklin 37069 $375,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1605 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z 125 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $550,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4f 2732 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville 37135 $999,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 114 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Cottonwood Est 159 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,602,090.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6328 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $425,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 24 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $728,165.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7020 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $2,390,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9234 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $390,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 6 1726 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $585,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1331 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $675,314.00 Lochridge Sec2 1049 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $910,000.00 Worthington Sec 2 1924 Springcroft Dr Franklin 37067 $447,425.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4005 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $395,883.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4018 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $439,900.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1506 Chapman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,000.00 Harts Landmark 2000 Loomis Ct Franklin 37069 $679,500.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2j 9156 Macauley Ln Nolensville 37135 $501,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 2 2217 Nolita Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 221 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $660,000.00 Echelon Sec2 5007 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $876,350.00 Daventry Sec2 3190 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,357,505.00 Traditions Sec4 1854 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 4165 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $0.85 Monticello Sec 1 1200 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $977,470.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2026 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 424 Herring Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,346,311.00 Taramore Ph12 1905 New Bristol Ln Brentwood 37027 $630,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 7 1045 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 214 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $605,000.00 Yorktown Sec 1 121 Yorktown Dr Franklin 37064 $368,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 305 Franklin 37064 $645,000.00 Belshire Ph 2 3031 Everleigh Pl Spring Hill 37174