Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for November 29 through December 3, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$185,000.007936 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$375,000.007395 Valley RdFairview37062
$534,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11020 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$730,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a500 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32349 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$650,000.00Maplelawn Est2812 Maple CirThompsons Station37179
$944,315.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12251 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$455,000.00Prince Pointe7113 Rusty DrFairview37062
$672,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec23018 Grunion LnSpring Hill37174
$1,371,000.00Chenoweth Sec 10-b9484 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$849,000.004223 Holder RdFranklin37067
$370,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L355 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$1,650,000.00235 3rd Ave NFranklin37064
$249,900.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #c-3Spring Hill37174
$159,500.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47284 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$379,000.00Westhaven Sec56543 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Westhaven Sec33531 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$2,620,000.00Avery6456 Penrose DrBrentwood37027
$679,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11814 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$790,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3648 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$2,180,000.00Grove Sec139209 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$745,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2807 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$710,000.00Echelon Sec33003 Devinney DrFranklin37064
$1,194,121.00Westhaven Sec573085 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,377,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec2Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,345,700.00Westhaven Sec56549 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000.004321 Long LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 12145 Key DrBrentwood37027
$917,755.00Daventry Sec23193 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$349,400.005387 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$816,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351039 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$2,430,000.00Beechwood Plantation3809 Mistico LnFranklin37064
$780,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11209 Plumeria PlaceNolensville37135
$1,550,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27109 Mason Grove CtCollege Grove37046
$580,000.00Hillsboro Acres1008 Ridgecrest DrFranklin37069
$300,000.00Morris Joseph W7309 A Cox PkFairview37062
$687,736.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47613 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$770,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17308 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$900,000.006876 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000.00Firestone @ Cool Springs1013 Firestone DrFranklin37067
$819,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 35103 Beauregard LnBrentwood37027
$627,383.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47600 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$725,076.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47601 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$725,000.00Southgate92 Confederate DrFranklin37064
$330,599.00Mckays Mill Sec 341255 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$647,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a2109 Ravenscourt DrThompsons Station37179
$684,900.00Burkitt Village Ph4308 Monkshill CtNolensville37135
$235,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 27336 Planters RdFairview37062
$820,000.00Laurelwood1824 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$495,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 63009 Liverpool DrThompsons Station37179
$374,500.00ScalisiOld Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$460,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1490 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$2,934,911.00Witherspoon Sec59288 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$1,052,710.00Annecy Ph2a1079 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$808,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1147 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$300,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1107 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$660,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec3Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,456,925.00Dylan Woods112 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$1,785,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,002,145.00Falls Grove Sec79021 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$774,160.00Stable Acres7104 Kimbark TrlFairview37062
$1,399,000.00Dylan Woods113 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$541,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11987 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$563,000.00Brasfield Shayne FHyde RdCollege Grove37046
$465,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 212263 Winder CirFranklin37064
$359,900.00Ridgeport Sec 41873 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,758,486.00Westhaven Sec54837 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$259,900.00Westhaven Sec 585069 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$759,800.00Westhaven Sec56Bonaire LnFairview37062
$257,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 201Franklin37064
$850,000.00Grove Sec118712 Ashbrook LnCollege Grove37046
$823,451.00Brienz Valley Sec 22220 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$34,000.007454 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$650,000.00Brasfield Shayne FHyde RdCollege Grove37046
$343,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 203Franklin37064
$356,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 304Franklin37064
$732,000.00Waters Edge Sec26043 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,974,000.00Harpeth School Rd4502 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12808 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$460,000.00Burtonwood Ph 22936 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12805 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$634,735.00Brixworth Ph54031 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$607,499.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164037 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$925,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 311703 Tensaw CirFranklin37067
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12700 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$9,845,000.00Cadence Crossing4816 Main StSpring Hill37174
$925,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph62016 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$548,266.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2101 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$460,000.00Stream Valley Sec162055 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,112,905.001951 Dr Robinson RdSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21809 Tanner CtSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000.00Taramore Ph2b1802 Lowndes LnBrentwood37027
$2,100,000.00Valle Verde1613 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2409 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$440,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 112260 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$289,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 101Franklin37064
$308,000.00Chester Est Sec 37106 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$340,000.00Cadet Homes152 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$537,500.00In West RanchettesFallen Bee Tree RdFairview37062
$1,063,003.00Annecy Ph2a1084 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,410,307.00Stephens Valley Sec6357 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,405,000.002955 Beulah Church RdArrington37014
$1,220,000.00Whetstone Ph4703 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.004141 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$670,000.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1822 Abbey Wood DrNolensville37135
$400,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 12228 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$273,900.002000 Newark Ln G-101Thompsons Station37179
$465,000.00Paddock Office Condo 1229 Ward Cir #b-22Brentwood37027
$530,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1008 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$4,200.00Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$11,650.002717 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$220,000.00Candlewood Sec 32935 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$330,300.00Mckays Mill Sec 341241 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$339,900.00Whispering Wind Ph27612 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$730,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec23025 Grunion LnSpring Hill37174
$12,540.00Vintage @ Watson GlenS Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37067
$279,500.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2051 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$810,300.00Nolen Mill Ph21148 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$575,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 1212 Evergreen CtBrentwood37027
$412,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 61713 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$173,000.00Executive House Condo613 Hillsboro Rd #a-23Franklin37064
$393,197.00Ridgeport Sec 61872 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$515,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1604 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons Station37179
$489,800.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2736 Cortlandt LnNolensville37135
$1,590,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26333 Percheron LnArrington37014
$673,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164045 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$436,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 35015 Saunders TerSpring Hill37174
$822,474.00Vineyard Valley Sec37112 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$905,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11201 Bradshaw LnNolensville37135
$640,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13056 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$649,900.00Royal Oaks Sec 1215 London LnFranklin37064
$390,000.007110 Taylor RdFairview37062
$171,950.00Grove Sec98771 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000.00Windstone Ph 11012 Falling Leaf CirBrentwood37027
$970,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351080 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$730,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153264 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$279,900.00Oak Tree Sec 27152 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$379,900.00Westhaven Sec56537 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$850,000.00Sherwood Green Estates Ph22124 Sugar Mill DrNolensville37135
$518,518.00Dartford Ph23012 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$325,000.00SouthbrookeLewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$975,000.00Mallory Park Prof Cntr1585 Mallory Ln #203Brentwood37027
$1,560,000.00Ivan Creek5004 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064
$377,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 306Franklin37064
$1,250,000.00Temple Hills The Links909 Gold Hill CtFranklin37069
$738,075.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3017 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$604,503.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13008 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,458,587.00Natures Landing3019 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$494,500.00Franklin Green Sec 93137 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$550,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11557 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,008,537.00Telfair Ph3829 Delamotte PassNolensville37135
$905,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V408 Stafford CloseFranklin37069
$898,361.00Stephens Valley Sec6609 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$799,999.00Tap Root Hills Sec22007 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$286,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4Franklin37064
$543,000.00Wades Grove Sec83061 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$791,361.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1532 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$719,000.00Ellington Park Sec 5113 Forrest DrFranklin37064
$1,025,000.00Garden Club Sec 23011 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$965,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1153 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$249,100.00Newport Valley Sec 12005 Mckenna CvThompsons Station37179
$310,000.00Chester Road Development7101 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$750,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 6513 Fort Lee CtNolensville37135
$1,500,000.005575 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,275,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b1120 Lusitano CtNolensville37135
$710,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec11660 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$990,005.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1304 Richmond PlFranklin37064
$245,000.00Swansons Ridge1700 Swansons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,500,888.00Henley Sec 2502 Braylon CirFranklin37064
$300,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1103 Shenandoah TrlFranklin37069
$375,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11605 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.001914 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$750,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z125 Wheaton Hall LnFranklin37069
$550,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2732 Cortlandt LnNolensville37135
$999,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1114 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$600,000.00Cottonwood Est159 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$1,602,090.00Hardeman Springs Sec26328 Percheron LnArrington37014
$425,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff24 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$728,165.00Arrington Ridge Sec17020 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$2,390,000.00Witherspoon Sec49234 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$390,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 61726 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$585,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11331 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$675,314.00Lochridge Sec21049 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$910,000.00Worthington Sec 21924 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$447,425.00Cumberland Estates Ph34005 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$395,883.00Cumberland Estates Ph34018 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$439,900.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11506 Chapman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,475,000.00Harts Landmark2000 Loomis CtFranklin37069
$679,500.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j9156 Macauley LnNolensville37135
$501,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 22217 Nolita CtNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a221 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$660,000.00Echelon Sec25007 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$876,350.00Daventry Sec23190 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,357,505.00Traditions Sec41854 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54165 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$0.85Monticello Sec 11200 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$977,470.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12026 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph2424 Herring TrlNolensville37135
$1,346,311.00Taramore Ph121905 New Bristol LnBrentwood37027
$630,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 71045 Watauga CtThompsons Station37179
$475,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1214 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$605,000.00Yorktown Sec 1121 Yorktown DrFranklin37064
$368,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 305Franklin37064
$645,000.00Belshire Ph 23031 Everleigh PlSpring Hill37174

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here