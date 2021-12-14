Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See where houses sold for November 29 through December 3, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$185,000.00
|7936 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000.00
|7395 Valley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$534,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1020 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|500 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2349 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2812 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$944,315.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2251 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$455,000.00
|Prince Pointe
|7113 Rusty Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$672,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|3018 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,371,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 10-b
|9484 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,000.00
|4223 Holder Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$370,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|355 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,650,000.00
|235 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$249,900.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #c-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$159,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7284 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$379,000.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|543 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|531 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,620,000.00
|Avery
|6456 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$679,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1814 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|648 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,180,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9209 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$745,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2807 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,000.00
|Echelon Sec3
|3003 Devinney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,194,121.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3085 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,377,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,345,700.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|549 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|4321 Long Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1
|2145 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$917,755.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3193 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$349,400.00
|5387 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$816,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1039 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,430,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3809 Mistico Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1209 Plumeria Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7109 Mason Grove Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$580,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1008 Ridgecrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Morris Joseph W
|7309 A Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$687,736.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7613 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$770,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|308 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|6876 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Firestone @ Cool Springs
|1013 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$819,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5103 Beauregard Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$627,383.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7600 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,076.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7601 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,000.00
|Southgate
|92 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,599.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1255 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$647,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a
|2109 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$684,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|308 Monkshill Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$235,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2
|7336 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$820,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1824 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3009 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$374,500.00
|Scalisi
|Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1490 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,934,911.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9288 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,052,710.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1079 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$808,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|147 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|107 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,456,925.00
|Dylan Woods
|112 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,785,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,002,145.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9021 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$774,160.00
|Stable Acres
|7104 Kimbark Trl
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,399,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|113 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$541,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1987 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$563,000.00
|Brasfield Shayne F
|Hyde Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$465,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 21
|2263 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$359,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1873 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,758,486.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|837 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$259,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5069 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,800.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|Bonaire Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$257,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8712 Ashbrook Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$823,451.00
|Brienz Valley Sec 2
|2220 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$34,000.00
|7454 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$650,000.00
|Brasfield Shayne F
|Hyde Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$343,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$356,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$732,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|6043 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,974,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4502 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2808 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2936 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2805 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$634,735.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4031 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$607,499.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4037 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1703 Tensaw Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2700 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$9,845,000.00
|Cadence Crossing
|4816 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph6
|2016 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$548,266.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|101 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2055 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,112,905.00
|1951 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1809 Tanner Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Taramore Ph2b
|1802 Lowndes Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000.00
|Valle Verde
|1613 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|409 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$440,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2260 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$289,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$308,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7106 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$340,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|152 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$537,500.00
|In West Ranchettes
|Fallen Bee Tree Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,063,003.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1084 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,410,307.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|357 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,405,000.00
|2955 Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,220,000.00
|Whetstone Ph4
|703 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1822 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2228 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$273,900.00
|2000 Newark Ln G-101
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 1
|229 Ward Cir #b-22
|Brentwood
|37027
|$530,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1008 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,200.00
|Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$11,650.00
|2717 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$220,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 3
|2935 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$330,300.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1241 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$339,900.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7612 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|3025 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$12,540.00
|Vintage @ Watson Glen
|S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$279,500.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2051 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,300.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|1148 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|212 Evergreen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$412,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 6
|1713 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$173,000.00
|Executive House Condo
|613 Hillsboro Rd #a-23
|Franklin
|37064
|$393,197.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1872 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|604 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$489,800.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f
|2736 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,590,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6333 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$673,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4045 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$436,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|5015 Saunders Ter
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$822,474.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7112 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$905,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1201 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3056 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$649,900.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|215 London Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000.00
|7110 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$171,950.00
|Grove Sec9
|8771 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Windstone Ph 1
|1012 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$970,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1080 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3264 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$279,900.00
|Oak Tree Sec 2
|7152 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$379,900.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|537 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph2
|2124 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$518,518.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3012 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$325,000.00
|Southbrooke
|Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr
|1585 Mallory Ln #203
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,560,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|5004 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|$377,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 306
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|909 Gold Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$738,075.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3017 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$604,503.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3008 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,458,587.00
|Natures Landing
|3019 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$494,500.00
|Franklin Green Sec 9
|3137 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1557 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,008,537.00
|Telfair Ph3
|829 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$905,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|408 Stafford Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$898,361.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|609 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$799,999.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec2
|2007 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$286,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$543,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec8
|3061 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$791,361.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1532 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$719,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 5
|113 Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3011 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|153 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$249,100.00
|Newport Valley Sec 1
|2005 Mckenna Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$310,000.00
|Chester Road Development
|7101 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|513 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000.00
|5575 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1120 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|1660 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$990,005.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|304 Richmond Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$245,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1700 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,888.00
|Henley Sec 2
|502 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|103 Shenandoah Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$375,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1605 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|125 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f
|2732 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$999,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|114 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|159 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,602,090.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6328 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$425,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|24 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$728,165.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7020 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,390,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9234 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$390,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 6
|1726 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1331 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,314.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1049 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Worthington Sec 2
|1924 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$447,425.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4005 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,883.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4018 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$439,900.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1506 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2000 Loomis Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$679,500.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|9156 Macauley Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$501,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 2
|2217 Nolita Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|221 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$660,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|5007 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$876,350.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3190 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,357,505.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1854 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4165 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$0.85
|Monticello Sec 1
|1200 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$977,470.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2026 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|424 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,346,311.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1905 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1045 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|214 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 1
|121 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$368,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|3031 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174