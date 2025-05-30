Gear Up for a Day of Boating – Nautical Boat Club Makes it Easy!

As the warm breeze rolls across Middle Tennessee’s lakes and rivers, the water calls louder than ever—and there’s no better way to answer than with Nautical Boat Club. Whether you’re chasing the thrill of watersports, casting a line for a peaceful fishing session, or enjoying a slow cruise with family and friends, our diverse fleet has the perfect vessel for every occasion.

While we take care of everything once you arrive at the dock, a little personal prep before you leave home can help make your day on the water even better.

Dress the Part: Comfort Meets Style

When it comes to boating attire, function and comfort are key. Choose breathable, quick-dry fabrics like swimwear, rash guards, and lightweight cover-ups. A wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses are must-haves for sun safety and style. Footwear should be easy to slip on and off and offer solid grip for moving around onboard. Whether you’re diving in or soaking up the sun on deck, dress for movement, comfort, and fun.

Snacks & Sips: Fuel for a Full Day

A well-packed cooler makes all the difference. Bring along easy-to-eat foods like fresh fruit, trail mix, sandwiches, and wraps. Staying hydrated is essential—be sure to load up on water and electrolyte drinks. Want to elevate the experience? Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy during a scenic stop on the lake. With plenty of onboard storage, Nautical Boat Club’s spacious boats make it easy to bring your favorite snacks and beverages without missing a beat.

Sun Safety & Onboard Essentials

Your safety is our top priority. Every boat comes fully stocked with life jackets, first-aid kits, and all required safety gear, so you can relax and focus on the fun. But don’t forget personal protection from the sun—apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher before you head out and reapply regularly, especially after swimming. A day of sun and water should leave you with great memories—not sunburn.

Create the Perfect Soundtrack

Music transforms a good day into a great one. Bring along a Bluetooth speaker and cue up a playlist that matches your vibe—lively tunes for tubing and skiing, or mellow tracks for relaxing rides at sunset. Music adds personality and energy to your boating adventure and helps create moments you’ll want to relive again and again.

Become a Member—Start Your 2025 Boating Season Right

If you’re ready to enjoy the freedom of boating without the stress of ownership, now is the perfect time to join Nautical Boat Club. As a member, you’ll enjoy access to an impressive fleet of well-maintained boats, concierge-style service, and a welcoming boating community—all with none of the hassles of maintenance, storage, or towing.

Explore our five convenient locations throughout Middle Tennessee:

Hendersonville – Old Hickory Lake

Cookeville – Center Hill Lake

Nashville – Percy Priest Lake

West Nashville – Cumberland River

Winchester – Tims Ford Lake



From spontaneous weekend getaways to planned outings with loved ones, Nautical Boat Club helps you make the most of every moment on the water.

Join today and make this summer your most adventurous one yet. Call (615) 232-9100 or visit us online to learn more.

