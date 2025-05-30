Vanderbilt’s First Three Kickoffs Set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt football team will open its 2025 season with a night game at FirstBank Stadium. Charleston Southern will travel to Nashville for a 6 p.m. contest on Aug. 30, airing on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The Southeastern Conference and its television partners at ESPN and ABC announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday morning.

Following the season-opener, the Commodores will play two additional night games on the road at Virginia Tech and South Carolina. The Sept. 6 game at Virginia Tech will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) on ACC Network. The Week 3 trip to South Carolina will begin at either 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT (7 or 7:45 p.m. ET) on ESPN or SEC Network.

Similar to last season, the SEC and ESPN/ABC will announce kickoff windows for the remainder of the season in June.

Tickets for the 2025 campaign are now available and limited seats remain in the brand-new Commodore Club premium seating in the south end zone.

2025 Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Times – Weeks 1-3

Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Southern – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SECN+)

Sept. 6 at Virginia Tech – 6:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 13 at South Carolina – 6 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN or SEC Network)

Source: Vanderbilt

