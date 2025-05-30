Columbia State Announces VP for Williamson Campus and Community Engagement

Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce Dr. Shane Hall as the new vice president for the Williamson Campus and community engagement.

Hall currently serves as Columbia State’s dean of the Written, Oral and Digital Communication Division, where he oversees curriculum development, evaluation and improvement. The role also calls for support and oversight of faculty, hiring and student achievement while also collaborating with other academic divisions, as well as other duties. He also serves as Columbia State’s director of learning support and is an associate professor of English. His tenure with Columbia State began in 2015 as an English instructor. In 2017, he became an educational services coordinator for Columbia State’s Williamson Campus, where he supported and led faculty, staff and students on Humanities and Social Sciences Division directives.

A Columbia native who now lives in Williamson County, Hall began his higher education journey by graduating from Columbia State in 2008 with an Associate of Arts degree in art. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Vanderbilt University and later a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Murray State University. His most recent degree came in 2022 when he graduated with a doctorate in English Pedagogy and Technology from Murray State. His 2022 doctoral practicum was “Critical Pedagogy and Culturally Responsive Practice in the Community College Classroom: Addressing Social and Cultural Identity to Achieve Student Success.”

He has served in several leadership roles and continues to represent Columbia State as director of the Learning Support program and committee chair for the Teaching and Learning Advisory Committee.

Hall has also been selected for professional awards while at Columbia State, including the League of Excellence and Innovation Award in 2022 and the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Outstanding Faculty Award in 2018.

“From the first day I met Dr. Hall as a student in 2008, his enthusiasm for Columbia State and the opportunities it provides was ever present,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “That energy and commitment has been a hallmark of his teaching and his leadership style. He will be a leader who builds partnerships and relationships that move the college and community forward.”

As the new vice president for the Williamson Campus and community engagement, Hall will provide leadership and supervision of the Williamson Campus and Community Engagement division that supports the college’s mission, the president’s priorities and vision, best practices, policy development, accreditation compliance, outcomes assessment and strategic enrollment management. He will also represent Columbia State in the community to assess the needs for business, economic, workforce development and continuing education opportunities for credit and non-credit offerings, among other responsibilities.

