Franklin Police Department Announces Promotions

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce that four of its officers have been promoted.
Chief Deb Faulkner hosted a ceremony Wednesday afternoon recognizing their extraordinary efforts to protect and serve the citizens of Franklin.
-Sergeant Scott Quinn has been promoted to Lieutenant of the department’s overnight patrol shift (Alpha)
-Detective Leigh Ann Hester has been promoted to Sergeant of the department’s overnight patrol shift (Alpha)
-Officer Wes Brooks has been promoted to Detective
-Officer Dillon Lipinski has been promoted to Detective
The promotions go into effect on September 1.
