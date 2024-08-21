Franklin Police Department Announces Promotions

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce that four of its officers have been promoted.

Chief Deb Faulkner hosted a ceremony Wednesday afternoon recognizing their extraordinary efforts to protect and serve the citizens of Franklin.

-Sergeant Scott Quinn has been promoted to Lieutenant of the department’s overnight patrol shift (Alpha)

-Detective Leigh Ann Hester has been promoted to Sergeant of the department’s overnight patrol shift (Alpha)

-Officer Wes Brooks has been promoted to Detective

-Officer Dillon Lipinski has been promoted to Detective

The promotions go into effect on September 1.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email