Top Stories From August 21, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for August 21, 2024.

1Franklin Salon Damage After Car Crashes Into It

A Franklin salon was damaged after a car crashed into it on Monday. Read more

2Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Looking to Hire Crossing Guards

photo provided by blood assurance

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking to hire part-time crossing guards for several schools across the district. Read more

3Tickets Go on Sale Next Month for Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination

One of the country’s largest lantern festival returns this winter! Read more

4New Tennessee Driver Licenses, Self-Service Kiosks Unveiled

Photo: TDOSHS

Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more

5Brentwood Names Lee Boulie as New Library Director

Lee Boulie, Photo: City of Brentwood

The City of Brentwood has hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more

