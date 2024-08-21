Top Stories From August 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 21, 2024.
A Franklin salon was damaged after a car crashed into it on Monday. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking to hire part-time crossing guards for several schools across the district. Read more
One of the country’s largest lantern festival returns this winter! Read more
Beginning Monday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is issuing new Driver Licenses and ID cards with a fresh design and improved security features along with new self-service kiosks, which can reduce wait times at Driver Service Centers. Read more
The City of Brentwood has hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more
