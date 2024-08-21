Cumberland Region Tomorrow Announces 2024 Power of 10 Summit for September 17

The 2024 Power of 10 Summit: Moving Middle Tennessee will be September 17 at the Music City Center. This dynamic summit, presented by Cumberland Region tomorrow, addresses the challenges and opportunities surrounding regional mobility in Middle Tennessee. The summit brings together experts, policymakers, and community leaders to explore innovative transit solutions.

“Through engaging discussions and networking opportunities, the Power of 10 Summit will provide valuable insights on regional mobility in Middle Tennessee,” said Robbie Hayes, Cumberland Region Tomorrow Board Chair. “From the experts and policy makers to those attending, we can focus on strategies to propel Middle Tennessee forward to a more connected and accessible future.”

The keynote speaker is Jarrett Walker, an international expert in public transit network design and policy. He has been a full-time consultant since 1991 and has led numerous major planning projects in cities and towns of all sizes, across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. He is also the author of Human Transit: How Clearer Thinking About Public Transit Can Enrich Our Communities and Our Lives. In this book, Walker provides the basic tools, the critical questions, and the means to make smarter decisions about designing and implementing transit services.

“I believe that transit can be simple, if we focus on the underlying geometry that all transit systems share,” said Jarett Walker. “Providing cost-effective and liberating transportation in cities requires solving a geometry problem. You must solve a problem spatially before you have really solved it.”

Additional speakers and panelists include business, government and community leaders who will facilitate the exploration of ideas, opportunities and actions for effectively Moving Middle Tennessee.

Metro Address: Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County

Business Leaders: Ralph Schulz (Nashville Chamber of Commerce), Glenn McGehee (SouthStar), Michelle Gaskin Brown (Amazon), Matt Scanlan (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), Sean Henry (Nashville Predators), Ashley Northington (Moving Forward Middle Tennessee)

Regional Leaders: Butch Eley (Deputy Governor & Commissioner of Transportation), Mayor Ken Moore (City of Franklin), Mayor Rick Bell (City of Lebanon), Michael Skipper (Greater Nashville Regional Council), Erin Hafkenschiel (ThinkTennessee)

Keynote Interviewer: Steve Cavendish (Nashville Banner)

Platinum Partners for the P10 Summit include HNTB, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Pinnacle Financial Partners, RaganSmith and Vanderbilt University.

Tickets are available at cumberlandregiontomorrow.org. Sponsorships are available. View levels and benefits at cumberlandregiontomorrow.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email