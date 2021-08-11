Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Suspect Now in Custody

On May 24, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify the burglar in this May 18 Walgreens video, where the suspect hid inside the Murfreesboro Road store until after it closed, and then tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall, stealing a large quantity of opioid pain killers.
Citizen tips led to the identification of the suspect as Austin Cornett. After Franklin Detectives developed information that he may be hiding out in East Tennessee, they worked with police and media there to offer a reward for information leading to Cornett’s capture.
On Monday night, Franklin Police received a tip that Cornett was hiding out in a Jacksboro home. Franklin Detectives quickly coordinated with Campbell County Deputies who arrested Cornett at that home a short time later.
Franklin Police transported Cornett from Campbell County to Williamson County today, to face his burglary charge for the May break-in at Walgreens.
Franklin Police commend the engaged citizens who came forward with information in this case that led to Cornett’s identification and capture.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.