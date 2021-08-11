Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Suspect Now in Custody

On May 24, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify the burglar in this May 18 Walgreens video, where the suspect hid inside the Murfreesboro Road store until after it closed, and then tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall, stealing a large quantity of opioid pain killers.

Citizen tips led to the identification of the suspect as Austin Cornett. After Franklin Detectives developed information that he may be hiding out in East Tennessee, they worked with police and media there to offer a reward for information leading to Cornett’s capture.

On Monday night, Franklin Police received a tip that Cornett was hiding out in a Jacksboro home. Franklin Detectives quickly coordinated with Campbell County Deputies who arrested Cornett at that home a short time later.

Franklin Police transported Cornett from Campbell County to Williamson County today, to face his burglary charge for the May break-in at Walgreens.

Franklin Police commend the engaged citizens who came forward with information in this case that led to Cornett’s identification and capture.



