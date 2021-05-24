Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Tunnels in From Adjoining Store

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify this pharmacy burglar.

On May 18, he hid inside the Murfreesboro Road Walgreens until after the store closed and employees had left. Once everyone was gone, the burglar tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large quantity of opioid pain killers.





∗Call Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers if you recognize him∗

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

or click to submit an anonymous eTip