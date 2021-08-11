Today’s Top Stories: Aug 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 11, 2021.
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
Age: 41
An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More
Williamson County Schools held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, to discuss the use of face masks in schools. Read More
Three new retail tenants, F-45, Mimosa Nail Bar and I Love Juice Bar, have joined the CityPark community in Brentwood and Geodis, a worldwide transportation and logistics company, has announced a large-scale expansion of its offices at CityPark. Read More
The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More