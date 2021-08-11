Today’s Top Stories: Aug 10, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Stock Image

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 11, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

Christopher Bryson Age: 41
Christopher Bryson
Age: 41

2Contractor Arrested for Vandalizing Franklin Boutique

An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More

child wearing mask

3WCS Holds Special Meeting on Face Masks

Williamson County Schools held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, to discuss the use of face masks in schools. Read More

City Park Brentwood
photo by City Park Brentwood Facebook

4Three New Tenants Open at CityPark Brentwood, Geodis Expands Office

Three new retail tenants, F-45Mimosa Nail Bar and I Love Juice Bar, have joined the CityPark community in Brentwood and Geodis, a worldwide transportation and logistics company, has announced a large-scale expansion of its offices at CityPark. Read More

 

Damonica Radley

5Damonica Radley Wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide by Columbia Police

The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

