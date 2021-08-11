Smyrna Nissan Plant to Close For 2 Weeks Due to Chip Shortage

Nissan will close its Smyrna factory for two weeks beginning next Monday due to a computer chip shortage, reports Associated Press.
The shutdown is due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia and is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage started to hit late last year, adds AP.
Nissan expects to resume production the week of August 30th.
“Nissan will further adjust its North American production schedules in August due to a Malaysia-based supplier that has shut down because of an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases. All production lines at our Smyrna, Tenn. facility will be down the weeks of August 16 and August 23, with production expected to resume the week of August 30. We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to assess the impact of supply chain issues and minimize disruption for vehicle deliveries to our dealers and customers,” Nissan said in a statement.
The Smyrna Nissan factory employs 6,700 people and is currently producing Nissan Murano, Nissan Maxima, Nissan LEAF, Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan Rogue and Infiniti QX60.
