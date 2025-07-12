Photos: Franklin Estate Closes for More than $16 Million

In a landmark moment for Middle Tennessee luxury real estate, Gabriela Lira of Compass has closed a private residential transaction exceeding $16 million, representing the buyer in one of the year’s most significant home sales.

The property, located at 4640 Murfreesboro Road E in Franklin, Tennessee, captivated the new owners with its impeccable architecture, expansive acreage, and seamless blend of elegance and functionality. With this transaction, Lira not only sets a new personal record but further cements her status as a trusted expert in Nashville’s elite property market.

“Deals at this level are about more than price—they’re about trust, access, and execution,” said Lira. “Representing a buyer in a transaction of this scale requires a deep understanding of the luxury landscape and a relentless commitment to protecting their interests. I’m honored to have helped guide this client home.”

The new owners, who requested to remain unnamed, are relocating from Southern California and were drawn to Franklin’s authenticity, rural charm, and values-driven lifestyle.

“We’re excited to join a community that celebrates heritage, family, and a close-knit way of life,” they shared.

The property will evolve into a private retreat that reflects their passions—including plans to develop a horse barn, riding arena, car barn/party barn, garden, and greenhouse. “We chose this home for its impeccable architecture and thoughtful design. Every piece of furniture and element felt as if it was crafted specifically for us. The expansive property accommodates all our favorite outdoor activities and will become a haven for our lifestyle.”

Gabriela Lira skillfully negotiated the inclusion of additional acreage, and her strategic pricing approach was instrumental in achieving a successful and seamless close.

Lira, founder of The Lira Group and a consistent top 1% producer in Tennessee, has long been known for her ability to navigate complex transactions with discretion, insight, and elite-level negotiation skills. Her expertise spans high-end estates, new developments, and strategic investments throughout the Greater Nashville area.

“This moment is a reflection of what’s possible when you lead with heart, hustle, and high standards,” said Lira. “Every client—no matter the price point—deserves remarkable service and results.”

