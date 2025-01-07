Franklin PD Offers Tips for Driving in Winter Weather

In response to multiple weather-related crashes on I-65 Monday night, the Franklin Police Department would like to share some tips for driving in winter weather.

-Slow down: It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. In fact, in 2022, there were an estimated 153,620 police reported traffic crashes that occurred when there was snow/sleet conditions at the time of the crash.

-Don’t tailgate: Increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.

-Inspect your tires: As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. Make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure, which is in your owner’s manual and on a label located on the driver’s side door frame. Do not inflate your tires to the pressure listed on the tire itself.

-Plan your trip: Check your local weather and traffic reports before heading out. If roads are not in good shape, consider postponing non-essential travel until the roads are cleared. If you do have to go out, make sure you are prepared in case you become delayed while traveling. If making a long road trip when winter weather is forecasted, consider leaving early or changing your departure to avoid being on the roads during the worst of the storm. Familiarize yourself with directions and maps before you go—even if you use a GPS—and let others know your route and anticipated arrival time. On longer trips, plan enough time to stop to stretch, get something to eat, check your phone, and change drivers or rest if you feel drowsy.

-Stock your vehicle: Carry items in your vehicle to handle common winter driving-related tasks, and supplies you might need in an emergency, including:

· A snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper

· Abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow · Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers)

· First aid kit, including tourniquet

· Blankets for protection from the cold

· A cell phone and charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine

