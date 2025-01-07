Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kicks Off the New Year with ‘BBQ Bliss’

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to kick off the new year with its “BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor!” promotion, offering Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) deals every week throughout January. This month-long celebration of delicious barbecue and guest appreciation is available exclusively on Dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app.

To start off strong, Week 1 from January 6th to January 12th will feature TWO BOGOs! Guests can take advantage of the following offers:

Buy One Salad with Meat, Get One Free using the code Lettuce25 Buy One Combo, Get One Free using the code COMBO12. Guests can choose from any of these tasty combos: Brisket Sandwich Combo, Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo, Loaded Baker Combo, Loaded Baker with Meat Combo, Trail Boss Combo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo (all 3 of them), Dickey Dog Combo, Turkey Sandwich Combo, Westerner Sandwich Combo, or Smoked Chicken Sandwich Combo. Mix and match any of these delicious options to enjoy a BOGO meal.

The weekly BOGO deals will continue throughout January, with a new offer revealed each Monday. Guests are encouraged to visit Dickeys.com or open the Dickey’s app each week to discover the next great deal and enjoy more of what they love.

Source: Restaurant News

