Franklin Jewish Social to Host Community Hanukkah Celebration with Patricia Heaton

Come join Franklin Jewish Social for the 6th night of Hanukkah as they celebrate the Miracle of Light featuring The Promise Sessions on music, The Star of David on art, and words of encouragement from “Everybody Loves Raymond’s” Patricia Heaton. The event occurs on Monday, December 30th at 5 pm at Public Square.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their Menorah for a massive community lighting led by Rabbi Saul Strosburg in the Historic City’s center.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

White Shepherd Coffee, Mikey’s Pizza, Music City Brisket, and The Pasta Bar will be set up and ready to serve warm drinks and dinner. The Jewish Cowboy will have a LATKE station ready to load with your favorite toppers. Plus, there will be more fun and surprises throughout the night.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email