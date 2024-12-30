2024 End of Year Weather- Warm then Seasonal

The warm weather is ending and it will feel more winter-like to start the New Year.

Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.

