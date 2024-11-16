Franklin Fire Department Announces Winners of Fire Helmet Shield Design Contest

The Franklin Fire Department recognized the winners of its Fire Helmet Shield Design Contest at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on November 12, 2024. Sponsored by Atmos Energy, the contest invited students in grades K-8 from the Franklin area to create artwork based on the 2024 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them WORK for you.”

The Grand Prize Winner is Kindergarten student Mithran Bharanidharan. His design was turned into a fire helmet shield for Sparky the Fire Dog, the department’s life-size mascot. Sparky, along with the helmet featuring Mithran’s artwork, is on display at Franklin Fire Station 8 in Westhaven. Mithran also received a plaque and a $100 Visa gift card. The Grand Prize Runner-up, 6th grader Ponshika Bharanidharan, received a plaque and a $50 gift card.

“We are thrilled with the fantastic response to this year’s contest,” said Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. “The students’ creativity and understanding of fire safety are inspiring. We thank them for helping spread this important message to our community.”

The following students were named 1st place winners in their respective grade levels, and each received a $50 gift card:

Kindergarten: George Dagermangy

1st Grade: Eden Miner

2nd Grade: Lilly Krause

3rd Grade: Roger Henderson

5th Grade: Carter Horseman

6th Grade: Ponshika Bharanidharan

7th Grade: Hadley Hewitt

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Fire Marshal Andy King, Fire and Life Safety Educator Jamie Melton, along with Joey Sims, Atmos Energy Operations Supervisor, presented the awards to the winners. Their artwork can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/4f7OPzL.

