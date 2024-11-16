Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of the TSSAA high school football playoffs are in the books and we’ve got the schedule for Week 2 for schools in our coverage area.

The scores below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Eagleville 0 at McKenzie 28

2A

Westmoreland 26 vs Monterey 0

East Robertson 10 at Marion Co 42

3A

East Nashville 48 vs Sycamore 14

White House Heritage 35 vs Liberty Creek 13

4A

Station Camp 13 at Marshall Co 52

Pearl Cohn 56, Chester Co. 28

5A

Nolensville 28 at Shelbyville 33

Page 29 vs Centennial 3

Beech 49 vs Southwind 19

Springfield 20 at Henry Co 17

6A

Oakland 35 vs Mt Juliet 28

Riverdale 31 vs Blackman 17

Stewarts Creek 17 vs Brentwood 10

Ravenwood 45 vs Franklin 13

Division II A

Grace Christian Academy 7 vs Jackson Christian 34

Nashville Christian 50 vs Middle Tennessee Christian School 27

Friendship Christian 28 vs Donelson Christian Academy 35

Columbia Academy 56 vs Trinity Christian 21

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy 34 at USJ 0

Franklin Road Academy 45 at Silverdale 28

Christ Presbyterian Academy 55 vs Knoxville Grace 21

Division II AAA

Father Ryan 14 vs Brentwood Academy 43

Ensworth 28 vs Montgomery Bell Academy 0

