Franklin Church Joins ‘Do Unto Others’ Movement to Combat Division with Kindness

In response to the growing polarization and division in communities and congregations nationwide, Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin is proud to announce its participation in a transformative national movement called “Do Unto Others.” This grassroots initiative, launched by Resurrection, a United Methodist Church in Kansas City, encourages intentional acts of kindness and respect toward others, even those with whom we may disagree. Currently, over 400 churches nationwide are embracing the kindness campaign.

The movement draws inspiration from The Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This timeless teaching, found across nearly every major religion, has the profound potential to bridge divides and foster a spirit of unity and understanding.

This fall, Christ United Methodist Church invites the community to join this vital effort to counteract divisiveness with compassion. The church will distribute free yard signs promoting the message of kindness. The signs will be available for pick-up at the church (508 Franklin Road) or by home delivery. To order a free sign, visit christumcfranklin.org.

“Now more than ever, we need to embrace kindness and civility,” said Chris Haynes, Senior Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church. “By participating in ‘Do Unto Others,’ we are making a collective choice to move beyond disagreement and engage with one another in a manner that reflects respect and empathy.”

About Christ United Methodist Church

Christ United Methodist Church is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and inclusive community where faith and service intersect. Through various outreach programs and initiatives, the church aims to embody the teachings of Jesus Christ and promote positive change within the community.

Christ United Methodist Church welcomes and values everyone, no exceptions. We strive to show the hospitality of Jesus Christ to persons of all ages, genders, races, sexual orientations, economic situations, and abilities. Believing that life is better together, we invite you to share your God-given gifts in this community of faith to spread God’s love in our world.

