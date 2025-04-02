How To Talk To Your Doctor About Your Heart Health

By: Xiangke Huang, MD, MBBS, MS

Heart health is one of the most important aspects of our well-being, but many people do not think about it until a problem arises that requires medical intervention. Thanks to advances in technology, heart conditions that once required intensive open heart surgeries can now be treated with minimally invasive techniques that improve outcomes and reduce recovery time.

Whether you currently have a heart condition or simply want to be proactive about your heart health, it is important to understand the prevention and treatment options available to have informed conversations with your provider.

To take charge of your heart health, begin by understanding the risk factors, symptoms and screening tools available.

Common risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing heart disease include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and a family history of these conditions. Experiencing symptoms in your daily life such as shortness of breath, chest discomfort, heart palpitations, dizziness, or swelling in the legs can also signal that

there may be an issue with your heart. If you have any of these symptoms or conditions, it is worthwhile to have a discussion with your medical provider and see if screening or ongoing monitoring is appropriate. Depending on your age and health history, your doctor may recommend an electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, stress test or heart catheterization to evaluate your heart’s health and determine the proper course of treatment.

Our hearts are muscular organs, which have their own arteries to supply nutrition and oxygen to the heart muscle. When a heart artery becomes narrow, known as stenosis, it can strain blood flow to the heart muscle and lead to symptoms like chest pain, chest pressure, shortness of breath, sweating, dizziness and sometimes just fatigue.

Interventional cardiology is a specialized branch of cardiology that focuses on diagnosing and treating these cardiovascular diseases using minimally invasive procedures and techniques.

Interventional cardiologists are trained to perform common procedures such as coronary

angiography and percutaneous coronary intervention, which uses a thin tube and special dye to find blockages in the heart’s arteries. If a blockage is found, they may perform a procedure called angioplasty to open the artery and restore blood flow. This involves inflating a small balloon in the artery and often placing a tiny mesh metal tube called a stent to keep it open.

These treatments help improve blood flow to the heart without the need for open-heart surgery.

However, when angioplasty and stenting are not enough, open-heart surgery may be the best or only option for long-term heart health, depending on the severity of the condition.

Early intervention, from lifestyle changes to being more proactive about your heart health, can lead to better health outcomes and more treatment options. Taking the time to learn more about your heart health and communicating openly with your doctor can help you make informed, confident decisions about your health.

