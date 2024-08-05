Find Hope Franklin to Hold Mental Health Symposium on October 25th

Find Hope Franklin, founded by Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, has scheduled a Mental Health Symposium featuring Senator Bill Frist and Dr. Stephen Loyd, Chair of the Tennessee Opiod Abatement Council.

Many other Franklin health professionals will speak in three panels throughout the day focusing on Franklin’s community wellness and youth mental health and also offer solutions and assistance for our community. The symposium is scheduled for October 25th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia State Community College Williamson Campus at 1228 Liberty Pike. Attendees can register by following this link. There is no cost to attend, seats will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. Lunch will be provided.

Find Hope Franklin is a group of Franklin health professionals who came together to reduce the stigma of mental health and created a website featuring the best mental health resources in our community. The group also provides QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention training to the Franklin community. Mayor Moore founded the organization and continues to lead the group. “We are encouraged so many professionals from our community are participating in the October Mental Health Symposium,” said Moore. “We have 200 available seats and wanted to provide solutions and learning opportunities for our community members. We hope people will attend and walk away with some powerful tools to help friends and family members.”

Below is the Symposium agenda.

9 a.m. Opening Remarks – Senator Bill Frist

10 a.m. Panel One – Community Wellness Check

11 a.m. Panel Two – Nurturing Resilience: Youth Mental Health

Noon Complimentary Lunch and Exhibitor Visits

1 p.m. Dr. Stephen Loyd, Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council

2 p.m. Panel Three – Hope is Never Silent

3 p.m. END

