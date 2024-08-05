Vehicle Involved In Lewis County Pursuit May Frequent Spring Hill/Columbia Area

August 5, 2024 – The Hohenwald Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pursuit on August 1st in Lewis County where the car swerved into an oncoming lane occupied by a police vehicle, causing the police vehicle to make an evasive turn to avoid being hit.

The image above is how the vehicle looks Monday (August 5th).

The car was blue but has since been painted black. The vehicle has a license plate of Alabama KSA002. The car is a Mercedes C-43 four-door sedan that has a small American flag on the driver’s side of the back window.

The driver of the vehicle is a white male. The car has been seen on camera in the Spring Hill/Columbia in the last several days.

Please immediately contact your local law enforcement agency if you see this vehicle. If you see this vehicle in Spring Hill, please contact dispatch at 931-486-2632 or if you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please submit a tip here.

Source: SHPD

