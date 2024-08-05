MTSU 2024 Hall of Fame Class to be inducted Sept. 20

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Athletic Department has announced the Class of 2024 Blue Raider Hall of Fame inductees. The five new class members this year will bring the total number of Blue Raider Hall of Fame members to 187.

The Class of 2024 includes:

Jeff Beachum, baseball – Four-year starter at shortstop who started 223 of 225 career games. Three-time All-Sun Belt Conference. All-time hits leader in Sun Belt Conference history.

Marvin Collier, football – The 1985 Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He led the Blue Raiders to an 11-0 record and No. 1 national ranking in 1985. Ranked first for career total offense at the completion of his decorated career.

Kermit Davis, men’s basketball – The all-time winningest coach in MTSU and Sun Belt Conference history with 332 wins. Led MTSU to one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history vs. Michigan State (2016) and followed that with an upset of fifth-seeded Minnesota (2017) to reach the Round of 32 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Jamari Lattimore, football – The 2010 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Lattimore helped lead MTSU to consecutive bowl appearances and capped his career second all-time for sacks.

Ebony Rowe, women’s basketball – Five-time All-American and the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Lady Raider history. Only MTSU player, male or female, to amass 2,000—plus points and 1,000-plus rebounds. Conference USA Female Athlete of the Year (2014).

The five individuals will be inducted into the Blue Raider Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sept. 20 prior to the football game against Duke on Sept. 21, 2024. Stay tuned to GoBlueRaiders.com for more details.

Source: MTSU

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email