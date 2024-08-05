Cumberland Football Single Game Tickets and Season Passes Now on Sale

Football fans, it’s time to gear up for an exciting 2024 season! Cumberland University is thrilled to announce that single game tickets for all home games are now available for purchase. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the Cumberland Phoenix community, there’s no better way to experience the thrilling atmosphere of college football than by cheering on our team from the stands.

Ticket Options:

Season Tickets: $50

General Admission: $10 per game

Senior Citizens: $8 per game

Kids 10 and under: Free admission

How to Buy

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Cumberland University athletics website at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets, as well as in person at the ticket gate the day of the game.

Benefits of Attending Home Games

Attending a Cumberland home game offers more than just football; it’s an experience. From the pre-game festivities to the halftime shows, and the camaraderie in the stands, you’ll be part of a community that lives and breathes Phoenix pride. Plus, supporting the team at home gives our players the boost they need to perform at their best.

Upcoming Home Games

Season Opener: Don’t miss the first game of the season as the Phoenix take on St. Andrews on September 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Homecoming Game: A special event filled with tradition and celebration on October 12 against Bethel University.

Senior Day: Join us as we honor our senior players in their final home game on November 2 against Lindsey Wilson.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Don’t wait until the last minute to secure your spot at Cumberland’s home games. Purchase your tickets today and get ready to support the Phoenix.

