Feed America First to Hold Gala in Franklin

Feed America First invites you to Life at the Table, an evening dedicated to the traditions, stories, and joy shared around the dinner table, while raising crucial support to provide healthy meals for those in need. The event takes place on Wednesday, November 6th at 6 pm at The Factory at Franklin.

The evening’s highlights include entertainment from Chonda Pierce, celebrated comedian and actress, and 3x GRAMMY award-winning artist Gramps Morgan, a panel discussion led by Inside Edition correspondent Megan Alexander, a live auction hosted by Titans announcer Matt Rogers, and a gourmet meal prepared by Southern Fork Catering Co.

Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight and can be purchased at feedamericafirst.com/life.

Life at the Table celebrates the joy of gathering around the table while supporting a vital mission: ensuring neighbors in need have access to healthy food. Proceeds from the event will benefit Feed America First, a nonprofit committed to fighting hunger in the region.

Feed America First is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food to hunger relief agencies throughout the Southeastern U.S. Through donations and partnerships, the organization ensures that individuals and families in need receive healthy, abundant meals.

