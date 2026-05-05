Father Ryan Introduces Newest “Next-Level Irish”

Father Ryan High School announced that four students from the graduating class of 2026 — joining 14 of their classmates — have officially signed to continue their artistic and athletic careers in college. Here is a list of the student-athletes who will be taking their careers forward into the collegiate level:

Performing Arts:

Ella Jane Francescon has signed for Acting at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. A Peer Mentor at Father Ryan, Ella Jane is a graduate of St. Bernard Academy, is a parishioner at Christ the King, and is the daughter of Jami and John Francescon.

Sophie Mullins has signed to join the Musical Theater at East Tennessee State University. A Student Ambassador and Relay for Life Committee member at Father Ryan, Sophie graduated from Holy Rosary Academy, is a parishioner at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, and is the daughter of Kim and Brian Mullins.

Ellie Quillosa has signed to join the Marching Band at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. A Peer Mentor at Father Ryan, Ellie graduated from St. Edward School, is a parishioner at St. Luke Catholic Church, and is the daughter of Alma and Dave Quillosa.

Athletics:

Savannah Nimitz has signed to play women’s rugby while serving the nation at the United States Naval Academy. A Student Ambassador at Father Ryan, Savannah came to Father Ryan from University School of Nashville, is a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, and is the daughter of Kenneth and Mandie Nimitz.

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