Home Weather 5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 73, low of 55. Windy up...

5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 73, low of 55. Windy up to 18 mph; tonight mainly clear with a low of 66.

By
Source Staff
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Conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM indicate a temperature of 69.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the west at 14.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and dipped to a low of 55.9°F. For tonight, expect a low of 65.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation and mainly clear skies.

There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast
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