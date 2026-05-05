5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 73, low of 55. Windy up to 18 mph; tonight mainly clear with a low of 66.

Conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM indicate a temperature of 69.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the west at 14.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and dipped to a low of 55.9°F. For tonight, expect a low of 65.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation and mainly clear skies.

There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 56°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 28% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 73°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 55°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 76°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast

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