5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 73, low of 55. Windy up to 18 mph; tonight mainly clear with a low of 66.

Conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM indicate a temperature of 69.8°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the west at 14.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and dipped to a low of 55.9°F. For tonight, expect a low of 65.7°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph, with a 17% chance of precipitation and mainly clear skies.
There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
28% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|73°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|76°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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