Home Weather 5/5/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached 73...

5/5/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached 73 During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations, Winds Up to 18.6…

By
Source Staff
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photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 67.1°F with an 11.9 mph wind. The sky is overcast, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 73°F with a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 18.6 mph, and there was a slight chance of light drizzle, which ultimately resulted in a total precipitation of 0.01 in. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, and there remains a 31% chance of light rain.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the region. This weather is relevant for those celebrating Cinco de Mayo festivities, as outdoor activities may need to accommodate the overcast skies and light wind.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
31% chance · 0.01 in
Now
67°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 67°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 73°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 47°F Partly cloudy
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