5/5/26: Overcast Evening with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached 73 During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations, Winds Up to 18.6…

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 67.1°F with an 11.9 mph wind. The sky is overcast, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 73°F with a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 18.6 mph, and there was a slight chance of light drizzle, which ultimately resulted in a total precipitation of 0.01 in. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, and there remains a 31% chance of light rain.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the region. This weather is relevant for those celebrating Cinco de Mayo festivities, as outdoor activities may need to accommodate the overcast skies and light wind.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 56°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 31% chance · 0.01 in Now 67°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 55°F Rain: moderate Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 69°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 73°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Monday 64°F 47°F Partly cloudy

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