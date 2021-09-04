Fairview Doesn’t Mess Around With Dover Stewart County

Dover Stewart County’s quick advantage forced Fairview to dig down, but it did to earn a 41-27 win Friday on September 3 in Tennessee football.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Dover Stewart County came from behind to grab the advantage 20-14 at halftime over Fairview.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dover Stewart County, who began with a 7-0 edge over Fairview through the end of the first quarter.

