Vandy Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt soccer program announced its 2025 schedule Wednesday, featuring 17 regular-season contests and a pair of exhibition matches as the Commodores look to build on a postseason run in 2024 highlighted by the program’s first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance.

Vanderbilt opens the year at home with an exhibition match against Bowling Green on Aug. 4 before traveling to Maryville, Tennessee, to face Virginia Tech in a neutral-site exhibition on Aug. 9.

The regular season begins with back-to-back matches at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex, starting with the home opener against Austin Peay on Aug. 14, followed by a visit from Louisville on Aug. 17.

The Dores then hit the road for nonconference tilts at Tennessee Tech (Aug. 21) and Memphis (Aug. 24), before returning home for a pair of matchups against Yale (Aug. 29) and Georgetown (Sept. 4). The nonconference slate concludes with a trip to Middle Tennessee on Sept. 7.

Vanderbilt will host five SEC opponents this fall, beginning with LSU on Sept. 12. Other home conference matchups include Oklahoma (Sept. 21), Auburn (Oct. 2), Missouri (Oct. 10), and in-state rival Tennessee (Oct. 19).

On the road, the Commodores will travel to face Arkansas (Sept. 18), reigning SEC Tournament champion Texas (Sept. 26), Kentucky (Oct. 5), Mississippi State (Oct. 16), and South Carolina (Oct. 26).

For the third consecutive year, the 2025 SEC Tournament will take place in Pensacola, Florida, running from Nov. 2–9 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

The Commodores are set to face 10 teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including six that finished in the top 25 of the national rankings, with Mississippi State and Arkansas each advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2024.

