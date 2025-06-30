Nashville SC Unbeaten Streak Reaches Record 13 with 1-0 Win at D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 28, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club increased its club-record unbeaten streak to 13 and set a new mark for consecutive Major League Soccer matches without a loss (11) when it defeated D.C. United 1-0 Saturday night at Audi Field. The Boys in Gold earned six points on the road across a four-day span. Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge scored in the 18thminute, converting a penalty kick that was drawn by fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar to secure the three points.

Super Sam’s Golden Boot: With his Golden-boot leading 16th regular season goal of the year, Surridge became the first player in Nashville SC history to score in six-straight MLS matches, logging 10 tallies in that span. The forward became only the eighth player and first Englishman to score 10 times in six games in MLS history and is the first player to do so since Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez in 2019. The Boys in Gold are 7W-0L-2D this season and 13W-2L-3D all-time when the Most Valuable Player candidate scores.

Hi, Alan!: Midfielder Alan Carleton made his Nashville SC and MLS debut when he subbed into the match in the 76th minute. The midfielder marks the seventh player to see an MLS debut with Nashville SC under B.J. Callaghan in 2025 (also, Chris Applewhite, Matthew Corcoran, Wyatt Meyer, Jeisson Palacios, Ahmed Qasem, Eddi Tagseth).

Hard no from Joe: Goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded his sixth shutout of the season and second against D.C. United in 2025. Willis is tied for third-most shutouts in the league, behind league-leading Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Dayne St. Clair (MIN) and Pedro Gallese (ORL), all with eight.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park for the first time since May 31 to face the MLS Supporter’s Shield-leading Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 for Americana Night presented by Hormann.

Source: Nashville SC

