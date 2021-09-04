High School Football: Ravenwood’s Speedy Start Jolts Franklin 

Ravenwood dominated from start to finish in a resounding 46-10 win over Franklin in Tennessee high school football action on September 3.

Brentwood Ravenwood’s control showed as it carried a 46-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors’ offense thundered to a 33-3 lead over the Admirals at halftime.

Brentwood Ravenwood opened with a 20-3 advantage over Franklin through the first quarter.

