Blood Assurance Resumes COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Blood Assurance has resumed voluntary COVID-19 antibody testing and collections of convalescent plasma. The practice was suspended last April, but reinstated due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The nonprofit organization will once again be the only blood center in the region performing these vital services.

Individuals donating blood, whether on a bloodmobile, or at a facility, will have the option to be tested for the antibodies. If antibodies are discovered, the donor will be notified within about two weeks, paving the way for a voluntary convalescent plasma donation to help those battling the virus. The experimental treatment may provide passive immunity for certain COVID-19 patients.

The antibody test being offered by Blood Assurance only identifies donors who make antibodies in response to having the COVID-19 infection within the past several months. It does not detect antibodies made in response to the vaccine.

“Blood Assurance believes it is important to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to community blood donors,” according to Dr. Liz Culler, the chief medical director of Blood Assurance. “Donors who have antibodies to COVID-19 and who are eligible to donate plasma can potentially save the lives of patients who are overwhelming our hospitals.”

Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products, such as plasma, to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region.

Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins aren’t encouraged, but will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.