Blood Assurance Resumes COVID-19 Antibody Testing

By
Press Release
-
Blood Assurance
photo from Blood Assurance Facebook

Blood Assurance has resumed voluntary COVID-19 antibody testing and collections of convalescent plasma. The practice was suspended last April, but reinstated due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The nonprofit organization will once again be the only blood center in the region performing these vital services. 

Individuals donating blood, whether on a bloodmobile, or at a facility, will have the option to be tested for the antibodies. If antibodies are discovered, the donor will be notified within about two weeks, paving the way for a voluntary convalescent plasma donation to help those battling the virus. The experimental treatment may provide passive immunity for certain COVID-19 patients. 

The antibody test being offered by Blood Assurance only identifies donors who make antibodies in response to having the COVID-19 infection within the past several months. It does not detect antibodies made in response to the vaccine.

“Blood Assurance believes it is important to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to community blood donors,” according to Dr. Liz Culler, the chief medical director of Blood Assurance. “Donors who have antibodies to COVID-19 and who are eligible to donate plasma can potentially save the lives of patients who are overwhelming our hospitals.”  

Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products, such as plasma, to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region.

Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins aren’t encouraged, but will be accepted. 

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here