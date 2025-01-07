Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Pop Up to Open in Franklin

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a chilling cocktail experience that will head to Franklin on March 7 -8, 2025 at the Franklin Theatre. The pop-up brings four of Poe’s stories off the page and onto the stage, as told by Poe historians while pairing them with four classic cocktails.

This exclusive speakeasy will transport you to a bygone era as you sip on expertly crafted cocktails inspired by four of Poe’s most beloved stories. Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening promises to be a chillingly unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to bring Poe’s tales to life, one sip at a time; find tickets here.

