OBITUARY: Carolyn ‘Kitten’ Ledman

Carolyn “Kitten” Ledman of Franklin, Tennessee danced into the arms of Jesus on January 3, 2025.

She loved friends and family deeply and expressed it at every opportunity. Kitten was a beautiful lady who never met a stranger, had a welcoming smile for everyone and brought energy and laughter to every occasion. She proudly introduced herself by her nickname, “Kitten”, a name she was given her freshman year at college as a Kappa Alpha Theta sorority pledge, and it stuck with her throughout her life. While the world knew her as Kitten, she was “Gran” to her grandchildren who she loved fiercely and cherished dearly.

Kitten was born Carolyn Ann White on November 29, 1936, in Texarkana, Texas. She graduated from High School in Kirkwood, Missouri and attended The University of Colorado, The University of Missouri and ultimately graduated from The Ohio State University. In college, she studied education and was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, remaining a loyal lifetime member. Professionally, she spent her career as an elementary school teacher where she eventually retired from the Columbus, Ohio public school system. She also taught in the Upper Arlington and Fairfield County Ohio Schools.

Kitten was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Kenneth B “Sonny” Ledman, as well as her parents, Forest Ridgway and Roberta Francis White. She is survived by daughter Tracy (Kyle) Peterson of Franklin, Tennessee; son Tim (Barbara Jo) Ledman of Franklin, Tennessee and daughter Ann (Geoff) Coon of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Elizabeth (Jon) Hall of Franklin, Tennessee, Sarah (Doug) Wharam of Franklin, Tennessee, Sophia (Tyler) Shellnut of Franklin, Tennessee, Cara Ledman of Franklin, Tennessee, Madeline Ledman of Denver, Colorado, Jack Coon of Denver, Colorado, Will Coon of Austin, Texas and Lucas Coon, a Cadet at The United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her great-grandchildren are Amelia Frances Hall, Pierceson Bryant Hall, Barnes Kenneth Hall, Ada Frances Wharam, Davis Mae Wharam and Vivian Blane Shellnut.

Kitten worshipped at Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee and First Community Village church in Columbus, Ohio where she enjoyed praising and serving the Lord, her greatest passion. She was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association and The Ohio State Teachers’ Retirement Association. She remained actively involved in Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority throughout her life, participating in various alumni activities, making lifelong friends and dedicating herself to community service and others.

One of “Gran’s” favorite activities was playing card games with children, grandchildren and friends. She left a beautiful legacy of Canadian Lettuce, Kings on the Corner, Gin Rummy and Bridge for future generations to enjoy. She also treasured her visits to McDonald’s with her Barnes, watching her beloved Atlanta Braves and zooming around town in her favorite car, “Pearl”. She also enjoyed gardening and golf, where she still is the only family member who has a legitimate Hole-In-One!

A visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, TN. A memorial service will be held at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin TN on Saturday, January 25th at 3:00 pm. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be sent to The Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org.

