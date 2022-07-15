Don’t Miss this Free Kids Book Signing Event

The Gentry Education Foundation is hosting a book signing event.

Local authors The Conway Boyz, Kanye, and Ryon Conway, are sharing their book “Nightman” with the community.

Book signing event takes place on Saturday, July 16th, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Natchez Street Community Center located at 233 Natchez Street, Franklin, TN.

Complimentary refreshments and fellowship. The community is welcome to attend the free event.

The Gentry Educational Foundation is a grassroots movement started by Evelyn Hickerson to offer children in Franklin, the opportunity to enrich their lives through education and mentoring.

During the summer, they offer a camp with academic instruction along with music and sports with 100 students attending each year. The vision of the Gentry’s Educational Foundation expanded to include students from kindergarten to upper elementary grades. Students are given needed instruction to fill gaps in learning, but more importantly, given guidance and mentoring to realize their full potential.

Learn more about Gentry’s Educational Foundation here.